CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 33.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. FIL Ltd lifted its position in CME Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $583,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.80.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $208.04 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

