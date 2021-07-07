Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

NYSE:RY opened at $100.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $66.70 and a twelve month high of $104.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.8915 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $1,331,481,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 500.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,207 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,476,000 after buying an additional 1,343,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 835.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,178,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,635,000 after buying an additional 1,052,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

