Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on CBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 11.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 5.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 30.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBIO opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. Catalyst Biosciences has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $7.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.02.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.89%. The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

