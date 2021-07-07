HyperExchange (HX) One Day Volume Tops $4,139.00

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, HyperExchange has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One HyperExchange coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. HyperExchange has a total market capitalization of $357,761.37 and $4,139.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperExchange alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00048256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00135958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00165587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,925.17 or 1.00098300 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.25 or 0.00972330 BTC.

HyperExchange Coin Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash . HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

HyperExchange Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperExchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperExchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HyperExchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperExchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.