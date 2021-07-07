Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.340-$3.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $66.88.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.10.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $1,268,813.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.