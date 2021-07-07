Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.04 Million Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWST. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,840,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,017,000 after purchasing an additional 223,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $35,798.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,060.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $257,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,435,330.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,890 shares of company stock valued at $14,809,748. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWST opened at $127.65 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $214.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

