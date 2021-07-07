Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 246.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 30,992 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $219,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 60.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,360,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,474,000 after buying an additional 513,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 13.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $257,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,435,330.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 20,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $1,947,616.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,430,147.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,890 shares of company stock valued at $14,809,748. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $127.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 0.73. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.26 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

