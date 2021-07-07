Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,864 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in The AES by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in The AES by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 372,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 42,477 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 2.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,246,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,407,000 after acquiring an additional 25,037 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the first quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 405.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 54,992 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of -70.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

