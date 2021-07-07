Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 417 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after buying an additional 38,932 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after buying an additional 44,421 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 80,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $1,419,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $128.58 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $102.87 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.61.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

