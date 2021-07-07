Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ABB by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 105,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ABB by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 38,555 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 93,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of ABB by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 39,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the period. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.28 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

ABB stock opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.05. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.