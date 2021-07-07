Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Pool worth $8,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Pool by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 128,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,925,000 after purchasing an additional 62,902 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,731.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Pool by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total value of $7,324,789.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $464.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 0.79. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $268.50 and a 1 year high of $470.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $439.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.43.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

