Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.60.

WSO stock opened at $286.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.88 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.72.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.