Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VS opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79. Versus Systems has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.

