Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of VS opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79. Versus Systems has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $14.90.
About Versus Systems
Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.