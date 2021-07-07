PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 2nd

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of PGP opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

