PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

NYSE:PNI opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $12.14.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

