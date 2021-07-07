PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
NYSE:PNI opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $12.14.
About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II
