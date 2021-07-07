Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Manhattan Bridge Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend payment by 1.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of LOAN opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $76.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 61.49%.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

