City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,923 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Equities analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Sunday, June 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

