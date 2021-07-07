Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Capital Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Edison International were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 84.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 63.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $57.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.35. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.