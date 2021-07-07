Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 42,994 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,994 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Euronet Worldwide worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth $52,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.27.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $137.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.01. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. Equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

