Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $9.14 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,978,000 after acquiring an additional 531,762 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,361,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,160,000 after acquiring an additional 18,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,331,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,601,000 after buying an additional 291,125 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,185 shares of company stock valued at $27,107,802. 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.07.

NYSE:RCL opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.27.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

