Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

Several brokerages have commented on SUN. TheStreet cut shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

SUN opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.81.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 65.49%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.78) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 434.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

