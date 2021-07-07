Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Upgraded to Buy by Panmure Gordon

Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was upgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OXBDF. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Investec upgraded Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS OXBDF opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -179.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Oxford Biomedica has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

