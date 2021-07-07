Scotiabank Lowers Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) to Sector Perform

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of BBD opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

