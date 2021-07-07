Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 24,068 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,068 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Aflac by 1,961.6% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth approximately $833,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 9.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 451,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,109,000 after purchasing an additional 40,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 21.8% during the first quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 126,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of AFL stock opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.