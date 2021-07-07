Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $13,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,215,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $5,423,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 144,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,773,000 after buying an additional 11,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROW. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $203.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.70. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.65 and a 12 month high of $204.19.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

