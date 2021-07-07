Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 25.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 799.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,686,000. Resource Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,662,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $262,000.

ICLN stock opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.58.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

