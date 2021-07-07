Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth $9,768,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $278.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.32. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $170.05 and a 12 month high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.15.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.