Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,952 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,024,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,982,000 after acquiring an additional 38,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,225,000 after acquiring an additional 150,364 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 20.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.56 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 23.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $139,814.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,323.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $27,978.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,337.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,828 shares of company stock valued at $363,378. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

PEBO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Hovde Group upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

