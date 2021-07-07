Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,290,000 after buying an additional 1,085,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,794,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,853,000 after buying an additional 789,616 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,516,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,297,000 after buying an additional 106,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,362,000 after buying an additional 270,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 2,235,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,474,000 after buying an additional 397,598 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $14,668,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,503,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 488,984 shares of company stock valued at $28,180,744. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $63.71 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

