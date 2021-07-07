Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after buying an additional 27,121 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9,640.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after buying an additional 216,534 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 395.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after buying an additional 52,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $111.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.93. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

