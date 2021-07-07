Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,623,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,203,000 after purchasing an additional 182,308 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after buying an additional 1,011,197 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,368,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,451,000 after buying an additional 78,434 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.9% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 664,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after buying an additional 30,955 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,784,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,436,000 after buying an additional 201,503 shares during the period. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGNC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.