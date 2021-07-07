Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 551 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $332,280,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3,550.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,168,000 after buying an additional 1,179,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,443,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,588,000 after buying an additional 1,131,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,515,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,570,000 after purchasing an additional 946,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.85. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

