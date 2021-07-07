Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cricut’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cricut will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cricut.

Get Cricut alerts:

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. Cricut has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.38.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 16,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $465,204.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,907,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 945,724 shares of company stock worth $30,102,537 and have sold 118,301 shares worth $2,366,020.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

See Also: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cricut (CRCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.