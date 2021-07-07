Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $10,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $205.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.16 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.90.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.