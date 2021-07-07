CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $10,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in CDW by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,895 shares of company stock worth $3,036,234. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $175.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $184.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

