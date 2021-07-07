Raymond James Downgrades Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Underperform

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.40. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.04.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 48.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $1,473,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $365,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103. 4.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,077,000 after acquiring an additional 32,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.