Barclays Raises American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target to $8.00

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 25.65% from the stock’s previous close.

AXL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 37,607 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 155,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,322,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

