Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 46.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR opened at $95.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.16. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $59.07 and a 52-week high of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

