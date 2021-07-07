Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Position Increased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,274 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.08% of Invesco worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 2,601.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IVZ stock opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IVZ. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.54.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

