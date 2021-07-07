Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Verint Systems worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000.

Several research firms have commented on VRNT. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $115,555.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,109 shares in the company, valued at $234,554.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 11,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $549,772.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 902,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,446,354.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,841 shares of company stock worth $5,787,472 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -246.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

