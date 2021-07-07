FIL Ltd Makes New $9.71 Million Investment in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 239,154 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $9,710,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Poshmark news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $267,584.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $144,716.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,315 shares of company stock worth $629,287.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Poshmark has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51. Poshmark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Poshmark Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

