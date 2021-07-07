Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,854,199 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 135,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 61,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $64.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

