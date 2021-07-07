2,047,367 Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,047,367 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,100,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 103.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 41.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 216.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSTG. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.01.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $412.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

