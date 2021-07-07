Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,594 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.56% of Digital Turbine worth $40,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APPS. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $69.39 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.27.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

