Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 61,748 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 61,748 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.10% of TE Connectivity worth $43,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

Shares of TEL opened at $135.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.94. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.15 and a twelve month high of $139.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

