Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,071,423 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 86,875 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Yelp were worth $41,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at $33,380,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Yelp by 346.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 556,118 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after acquiring an additional 431,488 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Yelp by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 756,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 408,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Yelp by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,584,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $334,779,000 after acquiring an additional 408,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.16.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $173,612.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $154,604.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 143,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,085.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,010 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YELP stock opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.85 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.58. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.