Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956,329 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.63% of Harley-Davidson worth $38,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,658,000 after buying an additional 173,575 shares in the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.6% during the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,840,000 after buying an additional 1,920,875 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,736,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,920,000 after buying an additional 29,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $66,511,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,334,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,496,000 after buying an additional 80,582 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.55.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.