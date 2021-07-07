Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $37.19 Million Stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,326,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,655 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.57% of Avaya worth $37,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,582,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Avaya by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 419,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at about $19,848,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at about $1,928,000.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.56. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

