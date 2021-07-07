Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 560 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,245,000 after acquiring an additional 180,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,641,000 after acquiring an additional 262,144 shares during the last quarter. Minot Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $119,954,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $233,000.

ACWI stock opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.02. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.07 and a 12-month high of $102.14.

