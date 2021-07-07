Intuit Inc. (INTU) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 9th

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the software maker on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Intuit has raised its dividend payment by 54.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Intuit has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Intuit to earn $8.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $500.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $136.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $447.26. Intuit has a 52 week low of $280.99 and a 52 week high of $502.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

